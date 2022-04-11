Police have confirmed that a woman aged in her 40s has died following a road traffic collision on the Toome Bypass on Sunday evening.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene shortly after 11pm. The road was closed for time but has since reopened. “A man in his 50s was arrested a short time later and is currently helping police with enquiries," a PSNI spokeswoman said. “Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1864 of 10/04/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. "You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."