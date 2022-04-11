DUP and TUV must call for rallies to stop after Beattie poster, says SDLP Leader
Colum Eastwood has urged unionist politicians to call a halt to anti-protocol rallies after a poster of the UUP leader in a noose appeared at the most recent demonstration.
The SDLP leader urged DUP head Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and TUV chief Jim Allister to stop attending the controversial gatherings after Friday night's incident in Lurgan.
Mr Eastwood stressed a need to cool community tensions as he expressed concern about the image of UUP leader Doug Beattie and other threatening incidents linked to the Assembly election campaign, including the burning of campaign posters and an alleged bid to intimidate an SDLP candidate.
Rallies have been taking place across Northern Ireland in recent months outlining unionist and loyalist opposition to the post-Brexit protocol which sees additional checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
Mr Beattie recently announced his party would no longer attend the events after he claimed they were being used to whip up tensions.
His constituency office in Portadown has since been attacked by vandals, and at Friday night's rally in Lurgan, a poster portraying his head in a rope noose appeared near the platform.
Sir Jeffrey and Mr Allister, who both continue to attend the events, turned the poster away from public view before the speeches commenced.
Mr Eastwood voiced concern at the episode as he formally launched his party's election campaign at an event in west Belfast on Monday.
"Of course you're entitled to protest - you're not entitled to put a poster with a noose around Doug Beattie's neck," he said.
"The people who did that have no votes, they couldn't lace Doug Beattie's boots, to be honest."
He also highlighted incidents where West Belfast SDLP candidate Paul Doherty reported being threatened on the Shankill Road and the posters of other candidates were burned.
On the anti-protocol rallies, Mr Eastwood said: "I will call on the unionist leaders who are still going to these protests - protests that are, I think, stirring up a lot of issues that don't need to be stirred up in this community - I would say to them very clearly, you're entitled to protest, but with protest, with entitlements and rights, come responsibilities.
"And I think any responsible leader would at this point say there'll be no more protests, we'll calm things down, we'll go into a room and we'll discuss how we deal with these issues together."
The SDLP campaign is focused on the cost-of-living crisis in Northern Ireland.
At the event in the Culturlann on the Falls Road, Mr Eastwood accused the DUP and Sinn Fein of failing to deliver for people in their time leading the executive.
He was particularly critical of the DUP for its recent move to collapse the powersharing executive in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.
"I think the lesson out of this is that the only people that you can trust - and I say this to unionists' leaders - the people that you can trust to work with you, the people you can trust to build a better society with you, are people like the people in this room, and your neighbours, because Boris Johnson is not going to be there when all these protests are over," he said.
"And some of the rabble rousers who are shouting at the back of lorries and winding young people up will not be there when this election is over either.
"And at some point, we're going to have to come back together and work the common ground, work together, get these institutions up and deal with the issues that really matter.
"Because whilst Jeffrey Donaldson was walking away, people's bills were going through the roof, and I'm sick of knocking doors in places like Derry and people are answering the door with their coats on.
"People can't even afford to turn the heating on, and they're worried about whether they can put food on the table."
Among those who attended Monday morning's launch event was SDLP veteran Joe Hendron, 30 years on from his famous victory in the Westminster election in West Belfast.
Northern Ireland Assembly election candidates
Belfast East (13)
Andy Allen - Ulster Unionists
Karl Bennett - PUP
David Brooks - DUP
Joanne Bunting - DUP
Charlotte Carson - SDLP
Hannah Kenny - People Before Profit
Lauren Kerr - Ulster Unionists
Naomi Long - Alliance Party
Eoin MacNeill - The Workers Party
Peter McReynolds - Alliance Party
Mairead O’Donnell - Sinn Féin
John Ross - TUV
Brian Smyth - Green Party
Belfast North (14)
Phillip Brett - DUP
Julie-Ann Corr-Johnston - Ulster Unionists
Fiona Ferguson - People Before Profit
Billy Hutchinson - PUP
Gerry Kelly - Sinn Féin
Lily Kerr - The Workers Party
Brian Kingston - DUP
Seán Mac NioCaill - Aontú
Nichola Mallon - SDLP
Nuala McAllister - Alliance Party
Ron McDowell - TUV
Carál Ní Chuilín - Sinn Féin
Mal O’Hara - Green Party
Stafford Ward - Independent
Belfast South (14)
Clare Bailey - Green Party
Paula Bradshaw - Alliance Party
Andrew Girvin - TUV
Deirdre Hargey - Sinn Féin
Paddy Lynn -The Workers Party
Luke McCann - Aontú
Stephen McCarthy - Ulster Unionists
Neil Moore - Socialist Party (NI)
Elly Odhiambo - Independent
Matthew O’Toole - SDLP
Edwin Poots - DUP
Kate Nicholl - Alliance Party
Sipho Sibanda - People Before Profit
Elsie Trainor - SDLP
Belfast West (17)
Danny Baker - Sinn Féin
Gerard Burns - Independent
Gerry Carroll - People Before Profit
Patrick Crossan - The Workers Party
Paul Doherty - SDLP
Jordan Doran - TUV
Órlaithí Flynn - Sinn Féin
Linsey Victoria Gibson - Ulster Unionists
Gerard Herdman - Aontú
Donnamarie Higgins - Alliance Party
Declan Hill - Independent
Stevie Maginn - Green Party
Tony Mallon - Independent
Frank McCoubrey - DUP
Dan Murphy - Irish Republican Socialist Party
Aisling Reilly - Sinn Féin
Pat Sheehan - Sinn Féin
East Antrim (10)
Mark Francis Bailey - Green Party
Roy Beggs - Ulster Unionists
Norman Boyd - TUV
Stewart Dickson - Alliance Party
Danny Donnelly - Alliance Party
David Hilditch - DUP
Gordon Lyons - DUP
Siobhán McAlister - SDLP
Oliver McMullan - Sinn Féin
John Stewart - Ulster Unionists
East Londonderry (16)
Jordan Armstrong - TUV
Maurice Bradley - DUP
Gemma Brolly - Aontú
Mark Coulson - Green Party
Caoimhe Archibald - Sinn Féin
Cara Hunter - SDLP
Chris McCaw - Alliance Party
Kathleen McGurk - Sinn Féin
Amy Louise Merron - People Before Profit
Niall Murphy - Independent
Stephanie Quigley - Independent
Alan Robinson - DUP
Billy Stewart - Independent
Claire Sugden - Independent
Russell Watton - PUP
Darryl Wilson - Ulster Unionists
Fermanagh and South Tyrone (16)
Derek Backhouse - Independent
Rosemary Barton - Ulster Unionists
Matthew Beaumont - Alliance Party
Paul Bell - DUP
Emma DeSouza - Independent
Jemma Dolan - Sinn Féin
Alex Elliott - TUV
Tom Elliott - Ulster Unionists
Deborah Erskine - DUP
Adam Gannon - SDLP
Colm Gildernew - Sinn Féin
Emmett Kilpatrick - People Before Profit
Denise Mullen - Aontú
Áine Murphy - Sinn Féin
Donal O'Cofaigh - Cross-Community Labour Alternative
Kellie Turtle - Green Party
Foyle (14)
Padraig Delargy - Sinn Féin
Emmet Doyle - Aontú
Mark H Durkan - SDLP
Ciara Ferguson - Sinn Féin
Rachael Ferguson - Alliance Party
Gillian Hamilton - Green Party
Shaun Harkin - People Before Profit
Anne McCloskey - Independent
Ryan McCready - Ulster Unionists
Colly McLaughlin - Irish Republican Socialist Party
Sinéad McLaughlin - SDLP
Gary Middleton - DUP
Elizabeth Neely - TUV
Brian James Tierney - SDLP
Lagan Valley (12)
Robbie Butler - Ulster Unionists
Pat Catney - SDLP
Amanda Doherty - People Before Profit
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson - DUP
Sorcha Eastwood - Alliance Party
Paul Givan - DUP
David Honeyford - Alliance Party
Gary Hynds - Independent
Simon Lee - Green Party
Gary McCleave - Sinn Féin
Lorna Smyth - TUV
Laura Turner - Ulster Unionists
Mid Ulster (14)
Keith Buchanan - DUP
Linda Dillon - Sinn Féin
Meta Graham - Ulster Unionists
Claire Hackett - Alliance Party
Alixandra Halliday - Aontú
Patrick Haughey - Independent
Sophia McFeely - People Before Profit
Patsy McGlone - SDLP
Glenn Moore - TUV
Michelle O’Neill - Sinn Féin
Conor Rafferty - The Resume Party (NI)
Hugh Francis Scullion - The Workers Party
Emma Sheerin - Sinn Féin
Stefan Taylor - Green Party
Newry and Armagh (12)
Cathal Boylan - Sinn Féin
Jackie Coade - Alliance Party
Daniel Connolly - Aontú
Nicola Grant - The Workers Party
Ciara Henry - Green Party
William G Irwin - DUP
Liz Kimmins - Sinn Féin
Gavin Malone - Independent
Justin McNulty - SDLP
Conor Murphy - Sinn Féin
Keith Ratcliffe - TUV
David Taylor - Ulster Unionists
North Antrim (11)
Jim Allister - TUV
Matthew Armstrong - TUV
Bethany Ferris - Ulster Unionists
Paul Frew - DUP
Philip McGuigan - Sinn Féin
Patricia O’Lynn - Alliance Party
Eugene Reid - SDLP
Laird Shingleton - Independent
Mervyn Storey - DUP
Robin Swann - Ulster Unionists
Paul Veronica - Green Party
North Down (14)
Chris Carter - Independent
Alan Chambers - Ulster Unionists
Stephen Gordon Dunne - DUP
Alex Easton - Independent
Connie Egan - Alliance Party
Jennifer Mary Gilmour - DUP
John Gordon - TUV
Naomi McBurney - Ulster Unionists
Thérèse McCartney - Sinn Féin
Ray McKimm - Independent
Andrew Muir - Alliance
Matthew Robinson - Conservative and Unionist Party
Deirdre Vaughan - SDLP
Rachel Woods - Green Party
South Antrim (12)
Steve Aiken - Ulster Unionists
Roisin Bennett - Aontú
John Kenneth Blair - Alliance Party
Pam Cameron - DUP
Trevor Clarke - DUP
Declan Kearney - Sinn Féin
Mel Lucas - TUV
Roisin Lynch - SDLP
Jerry Maguire - People Before Profit
Paul Michael - Ulster Unionists
Andrew Moran - Independent
Lesley Veronica - Green Party
South Down (12)
Patrick Brown - Alliance Party
Patrick Clarke - Independent
Sinéad Ennis - Sinn Féin
Diane Forsythe - DUP
Noeleen Lynch - Green Party
Jill MacAuley - Ulster Unionists
Cathy Mason - Sinn Féin
Paul McCrory - People Before Profit
Rosemary McGlone - Aontú
Colin McGrath - SDLP
Harold McKee - TUV
Karen McKevitt - SDLP
Strangford (12)
Kellie Armstrong - Alliance Party
Stephen Cooper - TUV
Harry Harvey - DUP
Conor Houston - SDLP
Ben King - Independent
Maurice McCartney - Green Party
Nick Mathison - Alliance Party
Róisé McGivern - Sinn Féin
Michelle McIlveen - DUP
Mike Nesbitt - Ulster Unionists
Philip Smith - Ulster Unionists
Peter Weir - DUP
Upper Bann (12)
Glenn Barr - Ulster Unionists
Doug Beattie - Ulster Unionists
Glenn Beattie - Heritage Party
Jonathan Buckley - DUP
Diane Dodds - DUP
Darrin Foster - TUV
Aidan Gribbin - Aontú
Dolores Kelly - SDLP
Lauren Kendall - Green Party
Liam Mackle - Sinn Féin
John O’Dowd - Sinn Féin
Éoin Tennyson - Alliance Party
West Tyrone (14)
Nicola Brogan - Sinn Féin
Barry Brown - Independent
Tom Buchanan - DUP
Trevor Clarke - TUV
Stephen Donnelly - Alliance Party
Amy Ferguson - Socialist Party (NI)
Carol Gallagher - People Before Profit
Paul Gags Gallagher - Independent
Susan Glass - Green Party
James Hope - Aontú
Ian Marshall - Ulster Unionists
Declan McAleer - Sinn Féin
Daniel McCrossan - SDLP
Maolíosa McHugh - Sinn Féin