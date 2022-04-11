Play Brightcove video

Police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in an explosion which caused thousands of pounds worth of damage during the attempted theft of a cash machine in north Belfast.

It happened at an ATM on the Ballysillan Road on March 1 this year.

The PSNI has released dramatic CCTV footage showing the moment it happened.

Reacting to what can be seen in the footage, a spokesperson for the PSNI said: "At approximately 01:00am on March 1 2022, a person approaches the ATM and tampers with it, going back and forth for a number of minutes.

"The suspect then appears to strike the screen four to five times before securing an explosive type device to the ATM and running away to the entrance of Ballysillan Park. An explosion is then seen to take place. The suspect then returns to examine the ATM, leaving the area on foot, empty handed through the park again.

Police say the suspect is a tall man, 5' 10 with a slim build and wearing a loose fitting black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, black footwear, black gloves and possibly a black mask or balaclava.