First assistance centre for Ukrainian refugees opens in Belfast

The first assistance centre for Ukrainian refugees in Northern Ireland opens in Belfast city centre today.

Advice will be available on key services including health, education, jobs, benefits, housing and immigration.

Other centres are also set to open in Newry, Craigavon and Ballymena later this week.

Those attending will need to bring identification and proof of the scene under which they are registered.

The Executive says arrangements for the centres will be 'kept under review in response to demand'.

According to the United Nations, more than 10 million people are believed to have fled their homes in Ukraine because of the invasion.Locations and opening dates of centres

Monday April 11: Belfast City Council; Cecil Ward Building, 4-10 Linenhall Street, Belfast BT2 8BP

Tuesday April 12; Newry, Mourne & Down District Council; Newry Leisure Centre, 60 Cecil Street, Newry BT35 6AU

Wednesday, April 13; Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council; Brownlow Community Hub, 7 Brownlow Road, Craigavon BT65 5DL

Thursday, April 14; Mid and East Antrim Borough Council; The Braid, 1-29 Bridge Street, Ballymena BT43 5EJ

Friday, April 15: Belfast City Council; Cecil Ward Building, 4-10 Linenhall Street, Belfast BT2 8BP