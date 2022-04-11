Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage and theft at a car park in the South West Acute Hospital on Monday morning.It happened at around 5.30am. Police received a report that a health worker had returned to their car to find the windows had been smashed and a bag stolen.“Two young males were seen in the area at the time of this incident and we are working to locate these males in order to establish if they can assist us with our enquiries," a police spokeswoman said.“Both were aged in their early to mid-teens and one was wearing a grey sweatshirt and one a black T-shirt.

"Both males were later seen walking towards Enniskillen Town Centre on the Irvinestown Road and later again in the Hollyhill Crescent area of the town.“If anyone can assist us with our investigation please contact officers in Enniskillen on 101 and quote reference number 255 04/04/22.Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareportAlternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.