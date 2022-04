The Belfast Giants clinched the Elite League championship at the weekend with two games to spare and arrived back to a heroes' welcome.

The Giants reclaimed their crown following Sunday afternoon’s shootout victory over the Sheffield Steelers.

The title win is a record-equalling fifth for the Giants.

On Monday, the Giants arrived at Belfast International Airport to their adoring fans.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann with the trophy. Credit: Press Eye

Fans celebrate with the Giants at Belfast International Airport. Credit: Press Eye

The Giants clinched the title on Sunday. Credit: Press Eye

The Belfast Giants arrived back in the city on Monday. Credit: Press Eye

Flying high: Giants touched down in Belfast with the trophy. Credit: Press Eye