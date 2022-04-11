The deaths of a three patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health has also notified another 632 positive cases of the virus in the previous 24-hour period.

On Monday morning, there were 438 Covid-positive patients in hospital - compared to 614 a week ago.

Three of those patients are in intensive care.

Hospitals are at 105% capacity. There are seven hospitals operating beyond their capacity.

There are 136 care homes dealing with an outbreak.

The latest vaccine figures show over 3.7million jabs have been administered.