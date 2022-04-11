Three further Covid-19 related deaths recorded by Department of Health

Three further deaths have been confirmed by the Department of Health. Credit: PA

The deaths of a three patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health has also notified another 632 positive cases of the virus in the previous 24-hour period.

On Monday morning, there were 438 Covid-positive patients in hospital - compared to 614 a week ago.

Three of those patients are in intensive care.

Hospitals are at 105% capacity. There are seven hospitals operating beyond their capacity.

There are 136 care homes dealing with an outbreak.

The latest vaccine figures show over 3.7million jabs have been administered.

Health worker's bag stolen and car smashed in hospital car park
Petrol bomb attack on police officer dealing with fire 'attempted murder'