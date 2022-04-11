Rory McIlroy pulled off a stunning final round at Augusta in the 2022 Masters Championship.

The Holywood golfer carded a record-equalling 64, eight under to take him to an overall seven under for the tournament.

While he raced up the leaderboard, ultimately he fell short with American Scottie Scheffler holding on to take the famous green jacket.

Shane Lowry capped a great day for Irish golf tieing third with Cameron Smith.

McIlroy said his round was the stuff of dreams, describing his final shot out of the bunker on the 18th as a "miracle".