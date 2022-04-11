Play Brightcove video

The latest headlines in Northern Ireland.

Assistance centres

Assistance centres for Ukraine refugees are opening this week. They'll offer help with services from health and education to jobs and housing.

The Belfast centre opens this morning, while offices in Newry, Craigavon and Ballymena open later this week.

Economy

Business confidence has been "significantly dented" by the Ukraine conflict. The latest Ulster Bank survey found the war has triggered sharp increases in prices and supply chain issues.

Strike

Staff at the Caterpillar manufacturing company are to go on strike after they rejected a pay offer and overtime deal.

Unite the Union says it will likely mean production at the firms' Belfast and Larne sites will stop for a time.

World Irish Dance Championships

Michael Flatley was in Belfast to mark the opening of the World Irish Dance Championships at the Waterfront Hall at the weekend.

The event is on all week and celebrates its 50th year.

Giants

The Belfast Giants have won the Elite League after they beat the Sheffield Steelers two-one.

The result was eventually decided in a tense shootout.

The victory means that Adam Keefe's side have clinched the championship with two games to spare, securing a league and cup double.