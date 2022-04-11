Toome Bypass closed following 'serious' crash

The Toome Bypass has been closed following what police have described as a 'serious road traffic collision' on the main carriageway outside Toome.

Diversions are currently in place, with the PSNI urging people to 'exercise caution and seek alternative routes for your journey'.Trafficwatch NI said: "Motorists are advised that the Toome Bypass has been closed following a serious road traffic collision outside Toome.

"Closures are in place on the M22 northbound via the B183 Moneynick Road rejoining the A6 at the Drumdreg Rab in Toome and vice versa. This incident remains ongoing 05:23."

Meanwhile, in Belfast, an earlier oil spill has now been treated.