Two men are in hospital after being stabbed in separate attacks in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder .

Police say one man in his 40s was stabbed in the Union Street area and a man in his 20s was stabbed in the Windsor Avenue area.

“Shortly before 8.25pm, it was reported to police that one man in his 40s had received stab wounds at the Union Street area of the town and one man aged in his 20s had received stab wounds at the Windsor Avenue area.

“Both men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“One male, aged 19 years old, was later arrested in the area of Lurgan Park on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder. He is currently in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1794 11/04/22. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://psni.police.uk/makeareport. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”