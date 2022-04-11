Police have confirmed that the woman who died as a result of a road traffic collision on the Toome Bypass on Sunday, was Shauna McDevitt.

The 47-year-old was from Derry.

A man, aged in his 50s, remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries, police said.

Police said investigations were continuing and they were appealing for anyone with information to call 101. Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.