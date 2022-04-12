Former Health Minister Jim Wells has announced his resignation from the DUP after 46 years with the party.

Mr Wells told UTV he couldn't support the party's candidate to replace him in the South Down Assembly seat.

The party's candidate is Diane Forsythe. Mr Wells said he is lending his support to the TUV candidate instead.

The former MLA had a public falling out with the then DUP leadership over four years ago and had the party whip withdrawn in the Assembly although he did remain a member.

He said he was backing the TUV's Harold McKee for his old seat. Mr McKee was a former Ulster Unionist and joined the TUV saying he could not back Doug Beattie as party leader.

"I held every conceivable position within the party, you name it, I've been in there. It's not an easy decision to take," Mr Wells said on his decision to quit.

He said he was "obviously giving very serious consideration to joining the TUV".