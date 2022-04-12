Two more people have died after contracting Covid-19 in Northern Ireland according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

These latest deaths take the total number of coronavirus deaths to 3,369, with 21 of those coming in the last week.

There have been 927 new cases reported in the last day making a total of 5,987 new cases in the past week.

There have been 698,208 infections recorded from the start of the pandemic.

440 people are in hospitals with coronavirus, with 146 people having been admitted in the past week.

Northern Ireland currently has 3 covid-positive patients in intensive care, and the province has 23 ICU beds available.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 133 outbreaks of the virus in care homes across NI.