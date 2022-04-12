A person has died after a house fire in Carryduff on Tuesday morning.

The PSNI received a report of a fire at approximately 10.20 am. The property was located in the Manse Road area.

The Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Once the fire was put out, a person was found dead at the property. No more information on the deceased individual has been made public.

The police are carrying out an investigation into the cause of the fire. They have asked for anyone with relevant information to contact them.