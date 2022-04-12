Police probe masked men captured on video in Derry gun salute

Police have launched an investigation after shots were fired by masked men in the Bogside area of Londonderry.It's believed the incident occurred on Friday night, April 8, in the Durrow Park area where police conducted a search yesterday.

The PSNI said a number of items have been seized and taken away for forensic examination.

A spokeswoman said: "Police are aware of video footage circulating on social media reportedly in relation to the incident." Derry City & Strabane Superintendent Clive Beatty said: "This was a brazen and dangerous act that was carried out under the cover of darkness."The sight of armed and masked men on the streets of this city is unacceptable. This was an appalling display of contempt by those responsible towards the community. There is no justification for this."The public can be assured we will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause in our communities."Paramilitary Crime Task Force Detective Chief Inspector Kelly said: "An investigation is under way into this incident, and we're appealing for anyone with information to contact us. In particular, we want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident."