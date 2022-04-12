Play Brightcove video

A special moment is now a precious memory.

Shauna McDevitt shared her final photograph this weekend. The post on Facebook with a comment "Ready for Little Mix." They were in Belfast to see the band in concert. But Shauna was killed on their way back home to Londonderry. The accident happened on the Toome Bypass on Sunday night. There has been an outpouring of grief on Tuesday, not least at the City of Derry Airport. For 20 years Shauna was a much loved member of the tight knit team that work there. A man in his 50s arrested by police investigating the accident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.