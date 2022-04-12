Tributes have been paid to a woman who died in a road crash on the Toome Bypass on Sunday.

Shauna McDevitt has been described as the "most pleasant colleague and friend you could ever hope to meet" and a "wonderful mammy".

The 47-year-old, from Derry, was an airport worker.

It is believed she was returning from the Little Mix concert in Belfast when the tragedy occurred.

Her death sparked an outpouring of grief with hundreds offering their condolences.

On Twitter, Declan Campbell posted: "With the heaviest of hearts Cillian and I have to announce that last night was to be his wonderful mammy Shauna's last night with us, please keep us and our family in your thoughts and prayers over the next few days."

Her City of Derry Airport colleagues said "it is with heartfelt sadness, that we extend our deepest condolences to Declan, Cillian and the entire family of our dear friend and colleague, Shauna McDevitt".

They added: "All our hearts are saddened by this sudden and tragic loss of life. Shauna was truly, the most pleasant colleague and friend you could ever hope to meet.

"At this time of unbearable grief, our thoughts and prayers are with you as a family. Shauna will be forever in our thoughts and her memory will live long through the many lives she touched."

A Funeral Times notice says Shauna was a "beloved partner of Declan, devoted mother of Cillian, cherished daughter of Lawrence and the late Marie, dear sister of Martin, Conor, Alison and Yvonne and a much loved godmother and aunt", adding that her funeral will take place on Wednesday in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh.

The incident happened around 11pm on Sunday. The PSNI said a man, in his 50s, arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal collision has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.