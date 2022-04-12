Tuesday morning's headlines in Northern Ireland.

Stabbing

Two men have been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Lurgan.

One man in his 40s was stabbed in Union Street, while another man in his 20s was attacked in the Windsor Avenue area.

It happened shortly before half past eight yesterday evening. A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Assistance centres

The next Assistance Centre for Ukrainian refugees will open in Newry this morning.

The first one opened in Belfast yesterday. They're offering help with services from health and education, to jobs, benefits, housing and immigration.

A centre in Craigavon and another in Ballymena will open later this week.

Serious Incident Review

A review is to be carried out after a 39-year-old woman died in Newry while waiting for an ambulance crew to arrive.

Jody Keenan died early on Sunday mornng after collapsing. Crews had to be sent from Belfast and Banbridge after two crews in the area were waiting with patients at Craigavon hospital.

World Cup qualifier

It's a huge night for Northern Ireland as they entertain England in a Women's World Cup qualifier.

For the first time the women's team have sold out Windsor Park.

The qualifications hopes of Kenny Shiels side hang in the balance after a 3-1 defeat to Austria on Friday.