UTV has unveiled its biggest and most ambitious election coverage for Northern Ireland's return to the polls in May.

Voters will decide on the make-up of the next Assembly on May 5.

Before that, UTV hosts its election debate featuring senior representatives from the five main parties and under the watchful eye of Marc Mallett. It airs on Sunday, May 1 at 8pm.

Then, in its biggest planned coverage since the Assembly was formed in 1998, UTV will broadcast a suite of special programmes after voting closes, from Friday right through to Sunday with all the results from the count centres, reaction and analysis.

During these ‘Vote 22’ programmes, Professors Deirdre Heenan and Peter Shirlow will join UTV’s Paul Clark and Political Editor Tracey Magee in the Belfast studio.

They will be frequently joined by academic experts and other political journalists.

Included in the line up are Alex Kane, Allison Morris, Sam McBride, Suzanne Breen, Brian Rowan, Anna Mercer, David McCann and Jon Tonge.

And we will be welcoming back former UTV Political Editor Ken Reid, who will be with Paul and Tracey for the Sunday programme.

Online, UTV’s platforms will provide the very latest coverage.

The website and social media platforms will be your go-to place for updates with special election pages, dedicated to the results and also updates from the teams around the constituencies.

And between now and the election, UTV Live and View from Stormont will also be providing special reports looking at all the key issues.

Simon Clemison, Head of News and Programmes at UTV said: "We’re providing the most amount of prime time coverage to an election since the Assembly was formed.

"Our debate, special reports, results service and expert analysis, across TV and online, will provide our audiences with everything they need to navigate the weeks up to polling day and beyond."

UTV Assembly election programming: UTV Live Weeknights at 6pm View from Stormont Mondays at 10.45pm The UTV Election Debate Sunday, May 1 at 8pm

‘VOTE 22’ programmes Friday May 6 on air from 1.55pm Saturday May 7 11.40am – 12.40pm Sunday May 8 12pm – 1pm