Apprentice carpenter in court over repeated sex abuse of teenage girl

An apprentice carpenter has appeared in court accused of the rape and repeated sex abuse of a teenage girl.

Appearing at Newry Magistrates' Court by videolink from police custody, 29-year-old Padraig Mehaul McLaughlin spoke only to confirm that he understood the seven charges against him including six sex offences and one drugs offence.

McLaughlin, from Ardfreelin in Newry, is accused of a single count of rape, alleged to have been committed on 28 December 2019 while the five counts of sexual activity with a female child aged 13-16 are alleged to have been committed on in July and September 2019.

He was also charged with being knowingly concerned in dealing and exporting class B cannabis between July and September 2019.

Members of the Child Abuse team in the Southern Trust area arrested McLaughlin on Tuesday following an international policing operation.

In court on Wednesday a detective said they believed they could connect McLaughlin to each of the charges and confirmed that subject to numerous conditions, bail had been agreed.

Those conditions include McLaughlin surrendering his passport, a travel ban on leaving NI, observing a curfew, residing at his home address, reporting to police twice a week, having no contact with the alleged victim and also no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 “without the prior approval of police".

Freeing McLaughlin on his own bail of £500, District Judge Austin Kennedy adjourned the case to 11 May.