A loud bang heard in Londonderry is believed to have been a gun attack, police have said.

At 11.20pm on Tuesday a report was made of a loud bang heard in the Ridgeway Drive area.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: "A vehicle has sustained significant damage and, at this time, one line of enquiry is this damage was caused as a result of a shot being fired.

"As we continue with our enquiries to determine what occurred, I'm appealing to anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us. In particular, we want to hear from anyone who was in Ridgeway Drive at around 11.20pm and noticed anything out of the ordinary, including any individuals acting in a suspicious manner, to contact us." "The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1909 of 12/04/22. A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."