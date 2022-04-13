Play Brightcove video

This GP Practice in Armagh deals with hundreds of patients every day, and in a variety of ways.

By the time this practice closes for the day

500 patients will have received their covid booster

More than 200 calls will have been answered

Over 100 patients seen face to face by a GP or a nurse.

And, it's a struggle to meet the demand placed on services.

All GP practices are under the same pressure. Dr Frances O'Hagan says that GPs are attempting to deal with a 20% increase in demand with a workforce 10% smaller than before the pandemic.

To manage demand GPs have said they will be keeping a phone first system that was widely used during the pandemic.

Patients are triaged on the phone. but not all are offered a face-to-face appointment.

It's not been a popular system with many patients, but GPs say its the best way forward.

Dr O'Hagan says that it allows for doctors to properly understand what a patient will require before coming into the practice.

With the old system, GPs would often be unaware of the nature of a patients problem when the booking was made. Like all areas of the health system gp services are badly broken - and it's difficult to see how they can be fixed.

Dr Laurence Dorman of the Royal college of GPs for Northern Ireland was clear in what he thinks needs to be done.

"It is vital that our government and our department of health invests in General Practice where the majority of patient care lies.