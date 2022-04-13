A police officer suffered facial injuries after a crash in Portglenone.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

Police said a man has been charged with a number of offences.

The 32-year-old is to appear in court charged with driving while unfit through drink or drugs, assault on police, resisting police, disorderly behaviour, failure to provide a specimen of blood when required to do so and failing to remain at and report an accident where damage was caused.

He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrate's Court on Thursday, April 14.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.