The Police Ombudsman's Office has appealed for witnesses over the death of Jody Keenan on Sunday morning, as her family gathered for her funeral on Wednesday.

The PSNI announced on Tuesday that they had asked the Police Ombudsman to investigate the circumstances around Ms Keenan's death as PSNI officers were with her before she died.

The ombudsman has asked that anyone who "may have seen a female fall into the street" in Newry sometime between the hours of 2am and 4am on Sunday 10 April to contact them.

The funeral of Ms Keenan took place in Newry on Wednesday. Fr Liam McKinney spoke of how the "wonderful" Keenan had "allowed her light to shine" in her life.

The 39-year-old was laid to rest in Cloghogue cemetery after Requiem Mass in The Church of the Assumption, Drumalane.

Ms Keenan died while waiting for an Ambulance after collapsing on Sunday morning. Staffing issues meant that the Southern Trust only had two crews available that night, instead of the usual 10.