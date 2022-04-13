Three houses in Lurgan and Waringstown were burgled on Tuesday in what police suspect could be related incidents.

Two houses in Waringstown, one on the Banbridge road and another at Oaklands, were broken into on Tuesday with cash and jewelry stolen from both.

The Banbridge road break in occurred between 11am and 6pm. The Oaklands robbery took place sometime on Tuesday 12 April.

A house at Colane Road in Lurgan was broken into on the same day but nothing is believed to have been taken.

All three houses were ransacked by the intruders.

Detectives investigating the burglaries are considering whether the three incidents are linked.

They are appealing to any member of the public with information to contact the Lurgan station on 101.