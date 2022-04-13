SDLP Assembly Election candidate attacked in South Belfast

A candidate in the Northern Ireland Assembly election has spoken out about being assaulted during the campaign.

Elsie Trainor, an SDLP candidate in the South Belfast constituency, said she was attacked in Belfast by two youths who also tried to snatch her mobile phone.

It happened after she chased the two youths who she said were removing her election posters.

Ms Trainor tweeted on Tuesday: "Where to start. I gave chase as I wanted the police to know which exit to lift them from. They assaulted me and after that tried to rob my phone."

She condemned political polarisation in Northern Ireland.

"We need common ground politics here. We need to not fail these thugs as much as anyone else. Polarisation is wrecking our present and future," she said.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to an incident on Monday.

Sergeant Maginty said: “Shortly before 5.30pm, two males were observed removing election posters from a lamppost in the Ravenhill Road area.

“A short time later, a female was assaulted in the Ormeau Park area. She was pushed against a fence by a male, who was described as being around 5’8” in height, approximately 18 years old, and dressed in a light grey jacket.

“She was then pushed by a second male, who was described as being around the same age, approximately 5’10” in height, and wearing a dark grey jacket with the hood up, black framed glasses, and a face mask.

“The female was also subjected to sectarian abuse during the incident, and was understandably left shaken. Thankfully, she did not sustain any physical injuries.”

Sergeant Maginty added: “Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as a hate crime, are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed it, or who has any dash cam or mobile footage, or any information which could assist, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1437 of 11/04/22.

"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: "The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to doing everything we can to ensure all candidates can participate fully in the forthcoming Northern Ireland Assembly election free from harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality.

“We have contacted the political parties to proactively offer briefing sessions and information for candidates on crime prevention and personal safety, and our officers will continue to offer support and advice throughout the campaign period at a local level.

“We encourage all our candidates to immediately report any concerns to police in order to keep themselves, their staff and members of the public safe.”The attack was condemned by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

He said: "The tone of this election is worrying. All political leaders need to think about whether they are showing leadership or adding to the problem."

Mr Eastwood called Ms Trainor an "absolutely fearless democrat". "She'll not be moved by anyone," he tweeted.

Matthew O'Toole, the incumbent SDLP MLA in the constituency, condemned the attack.

"This shouldn't happen in a democracy," he said.

South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said that there was a "toxicity" in the election campaign.

She tweeted: "We in the SDLP knew Elsie had guts when we selected her but she shouldn't have had to display it like this.

"There's a toxicity in this election and we need a real public conversation about protecting democracy & the ability to participate in elections without intimidation or threat."