A teenager has been remanded into custody accused of multiple attempted murders.

Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates' Court by videolink from police custody, 19-year-old Ben John Gibson confirmed that he understood the four charges against him. Gibson, from the Glenfield Road in Lurgan, is accused of trying to kill three men and possessing a knife with intent to commit murder on 11 April this year. None of the circumstances surrounding the charges were opened in court, however, a police detective said she believed she could connect Gibson to the offences. On Monday, it was reported that one man in his 40s had been wounded in a stabbing in the Union Street area of the town, and another aged in his 20s had been injured in the Windsor Avenue area.

While both were taken to hospital, Gibson was later arrested in the Lurgan Park area. In court on Wednesday, defence solicitor Paul Dougan confirmed he was not applying for bail but highlighted he had “serious concerns” about the defendant’s mental health. “I think there’s a huge back story to that,” the solicitor told District Judge Bernie Kelly, adding that he would be asking prison staff to psychiatrically examine Gibson as soon as possible. The judge lamented the fact that given shortages in medical staff within custodial settings “that’s not going to happen” and conceding that’s likely, Mr Dougan said he was “duty bound” to highlight the issue. Remanding Gibson into custody, Judge Kelly adjourned the case to 6 May.