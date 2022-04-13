Play Brightcove video

Wednesday's headlines in Northern Ireland...

Arrest

A 29-year-old man will appear in court later charged with rape and sexual activity with a child aged between 13 and 16 years old.

He was arrested yesterday in the Newry area following what police are calling a proactive operation. The man has been wanted since 2020 and had been living and working in Holland.

Cancer research

Researchers from Queen's University are set to carry out a study that uncovers genes that leads to breast cancer in men.

They aim to discover and characterise new genetic risk factors for the disease by analysing DNA from 5,000 men. The research aims to develop a better understanding of the causes of breast cancer that could lead to new treatments.

Ukraine

Another help centre for Ukrainian refugees will open in Craigavon this morning. They have already opened in Belfast and Newry earlier this week. They're offering help with services from health education and jobs.

Flybe

Airline Flybe will return to Belfast City Airport later with a flight to Birmingham this afternoon. Meanwhile, a route to Glasgow will commence from tomorrow and more destinations will follow later this year.

Football

In women's football, Northern Ireland's dreams of reaching the Women's World Cup are over after suffering a 5-0 defeat to England last night.

Bunny

And Easter is coming early for children at the Royal Victoria Hospital. Jasmine Parker, 12, will deliver Easter eggs to them later today. She began the tradition six years ago and has been collecting the eggs over the past few weeks.