A Co Armagh woman accused of having £2,500 worth of crystal meth stored in her home claims it was melted white chocolate, the High Court was told on Wednesday.

Sheileen Hitchcock is charged with possessing the Class A drug with intent to supply in connection with a police seizure last week.

The 30-year-old, of Meadowbrook in Craigavon, faces further counts of having cannabis and the hallucinogen DMT.

Prosecution counsel Stephanie Boyd said police went to her home on April 7 amid allegations that she was using and dealing in illicit substances.

Officers located £100 worth of cannabis and a bag containing DMT in a bedroom, the court was told.

Suspected crystal meth with an estimated street value of £2,500 was also seized.

“The defendant stated that it was melted white chocolate,” Mrs Boyd disclosed.

Opposing Hitchcock’s application for bail, the barrister added: “Police are concerned for both her safety and the public (if) she is dealing.”

Michael Ward, defending, said his client claims to have confiscated the hallucinogenic from someone else.

Asked about the alleged crystal meth, the barrister insisted it has not yet been properly examined.

“When one studies photographs it looks like a white chocolate powder,” he submitted.

An investigating police officer confirmed tests are to be carried out on the substance within days.

Based on Hitchcock’s clear record, Mr Justice Colton decided to grant bail.

The judge ordered: “She is to be subject to a curfew and not in possession of any drugs or non-prescribed medication.”