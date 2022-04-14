A man has been left traumatised after being assaulted in Londonderry before being taken to a cash machine and forced to hand over money.

The victim was confronted by two men in the Beraghvale area at about 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Police say it was a “terrifying ordeal” and the victim has been left with minor injuries.

PSNI Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said a possible link with a burnt out car was being investigated.

“An investigation is underway to identify the suspects,” he said.

“And we are appealing to anyone who believes they saw a vehicle being driven in an erratic or suspicious manner, or captured its movements on dashcam, between 8.30pm and 9.05pm between the Beraghvale area and Racecourse Road to get in touch.

“We’re also investigating a report of a burnt out car in Drumleck Drive that was reported to us at around 10.25pm.

“We believe these incidents may be linked, and we are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.”

One of the suspects is described as being 5ft 10ins tall and of thin build, with black hair and aged between 25 and 30 years old.

The second suspect is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall and also of a thin build, with blonde hair and around the same age as the other suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.