Gardaí investigating two separate murders in Sligo on the west coast of Ireland are investigating a potential homophobic motive and have issued safety advise to people using online dating apps.

Aidan Moffitt, 42, and 58-year-old Michael Snee were both found dead in their own homes this week having suffered extensive injuries.

Detectives believe the victims may have met their killer online.

A man in his 20s remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of Mr Snee’s body in his Connaughton Road apartment at about 10.30pm on Tuesday.

The suspect was detained in Sligo town at about 1.45am on Wednesday.

Flowers are left near the scene in Connaughton Road, Sligo, following the death of Michael Snee Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Mr Moffitt’s body had been found in his house at Cartron Heights at about 8.30pm on Monday.

Gardaí are also investigating a third recent incident in the Sligo area as part of the murder investigations.

Flowers at the scene in Cartron Heights, Sligo, Ireland, following the death of Aidan Moffitt, who was in his early 40s Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Garda Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken has already said gardaí are keeping an “open mind” about the motivation for the killings.

“We are actively investigating as to whether there is any hate-related motive to these murders,” he told the press on Wednesday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and other Irish Government ministers have condemned the murders and LGBT Ireland, a support service for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, has expressed shock and concern.

Vigils for the two victims have been planned in Sligo, Dublin and several other cities across Ireland on Friday evening.