Five more people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting Covid-19, the Department of Health has reported.

The five new deaths mean 20 people have passed away in the past week after contracting the illness.

The total number of Covid deaths in NI now stands at 3,377.

The Department also announced that were 791 new infections on Wednesday, to bring the total for the last seven days to 5, 251.

There have been 699,769 Covid infections reported in Northern Ireland from the start of the pandemic.

There are 460 Covid inpatients in NI's hospitals, with four of those in intensive care. One hundred and sixty-eight people have been admitted to hospital with coronavirus in the past week.

There are currently 18 ICU beds available in the country.

Hospitals are at 107% capacity with nine operating over capacity.

Care homes are dealing with 120 outbreaks at present.