Man charged over Sligo murders of Aidan Moffit and Michael Snee

The two men both murdered this week in Sligo. Gardaí are investigating potential hate motivations in the crimes.
Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt were murdered in Sligo earlier this week.

A man in his 20s has been charged by Gardaí over the murder of two men in Sligo.

He is due to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

Sligo Gardaí had been questioning the man overnight after his arrest early on Wednesday morning on suspicion of murder.

Gardai were investigating a potential homophobic motivation behind the murder of Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee (58).

Detectives believe the two victims may have met their killer online on a dating app.

The man is due in front of Sligo District Court on Thursday afternoon at 4.45pm.

