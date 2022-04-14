A man has been remanded into custody after appearing in court charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee and the assault of another man.

Yousef Palani, 22, of Markievicz Heights, Sligo appeared before Sligo District Court on Thursday Afternoon.

Mr Palani was heckled and shouted at by crowds as he was escorted by Garda officers into the court.

Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Micahel Snee, 58, were both murdered in Sligo earlier in the week.

Gardaí were investigated a potentially homophobic motivation behind the attacks, as well as the possibility that the two men met their killer on a dating app.