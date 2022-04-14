Schools, bin collections and other public services could be disrupted after Easter with further strike action now expected to take place.

Workers affiliated with Unite the Union are planning to strike over pay negotiations with various public bodies.

UTV understands that councils, local authorities and the Education Authority will be impacted by the strikes which are expected to start towards the end of April.

In a statement to UTV, the Education Authority said that it does not have "the power or the authority" to resolve what it describes as a national-level pay dispute.

The EA said they were "very concerned about the disproportionate impact" the strike "will have on pupils, schools and families".

Unite has been approached for comment but are yet to reply.

The Education Authority say that they are preparing "contingency measures" to "minimise disruption for children and young people".

Bus drivers affiliated with GMB and Unite are due to strike at the end of April and start of May because of their own pay dispute with Translink.

The action could see all Metro and Ulsterbus services across Northern Ireland suspended.

The Education Authority noted that the planned bus strikes would see all school bus services stopped for the duration of the industrial action.

Strike action across the public sector has increased notably in recent months due to the rising cost of living.

Workers and their representatives have asked pay rises in line with inflation, whereas employers and the government have sought to prevent pay increases worsening the rate of inflation.