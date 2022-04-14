Holiday timetables will operate on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday for people in Northern Ireland considering days out, Translink has announced.

Among the measures in place will be special family trains running to Portrush, for those looking to enjoy the North Coast.

Translink’s Director of Service Operations Ian Campbell said: “Timetables on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday will operate slightly differently to regular weekday timetables.

“Ulsterbus and Goldliner will be running Saturday, Sunday and public holiday schedules, while Metro/Glider will operate holiday timetables.”

Mr Campbell added: “Trains will operate a Saturday timetable, with an early close on the Portrush line on Easter Monday with the last service departing at 8.02pm.

“Special family trains, which are now available for online booking, will also be running to Portrush on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday, leaving Belfast Lanyon Place at 9.50am and returning at 5.37pm.

“University and Dhu Varren train stations will be closed on both days and will be served by the Ulsterbus 140 service.”

Passengers are advised to check their journey details in advance, online or via the Translink Contact Centre on 028 90 666630.