A minutes noise was held in a vigil in Belfast in remembrance of the two men murdered in seperate attacks in their homes in Sligo this week.

The noise was to symbolise the need for the voices of LGBT people to be heard.

Events were held in cities across Ireland including Londonderry, Sligo and Dublin to commemorate Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, and to show solidarity against homophobia.

Yousef Palani, 22, of Markievicz Heights, Sligo has appeared in court charged with their murder.

Attendees in Belfast Credit: PACEMAKER

At the Belfast vigil people held rainbow flags and signs protesting against discrimination and violence towards LGBT+ people.

A number of politicians were in attendance, as were members of local charities and advocacy groups.

In a mark of solidarity with the LGBT+ community, Belfast city hall will be lit up later on Friday evening.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Town Hall in Sligo to pay tribute to the men.

A number of speakers addressed the crowd, including the mayor of Sligo Arthur Gibbons.

Candles and flowers were laid on the steps of the building as the event drew to a close.

In Dublin, a large crowd assembled at the gates of the Dáil to hear speeches in tribute.

A choir sang as scores of rainbow flags were held aloft.