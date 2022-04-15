Play Brightcove video

By Eden Wilson

Every part of the healthcare system in Northern Ireland is under pressure.

GP surgeries are struggling with staffing levels and patients are waiting hours to book an appointment.

Ambulances are missing their call time targets, and some trusts experience severe shortages of crews at crucial times.

Waiting lists are growing by the day.

More than a quarter of all cancer patients are being diagnosed in emergency departments.

All the while, A&Es are bursting at the seams.

In this special report, Eden Wilson investigates how the health service got to this crisis point, and asks how and where we find a solution.