A man in his 40s has been arrested in Coleraine and police have seized weaponry and ammunition from a house in the town as part of an ongoing investigation into the UDA.

Police found a shotgun and shotgun cartridges during a search of a property in the town.

They also seized paramilitary-branded paraphernalia from the house.

The man, 44, has been taken to the Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.

The PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Taskforce (PCTF) has been running an investigation into the North Antrim UDA for an extended period of time.

The gang is one of the most active paramilitary units in Northern Ireland, with ties to many different areas of crime.