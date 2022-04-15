A memorial service has taken place at Belfast City Hall to remember those who lost their lives on the Titanic.

Wreathes and roses were laid at the memorial garden to mark the 110th anniversary of the ship sinking.

Family of those who lost their lives were among those at the event, along with members of the public.

Susie Millar, president of the Belfast Titanic Society said the city "should never forget the Titanic".

Wreaths were laid to commemorate those who died in the tragedy Credit: PACEMAKER

"It's the symbol of how important this city was at the turn of the last century. We were building ships, we were exporting linen and rope around the world," she said.

People came from "around the world" to commemorate the tragedy today. Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl represented Belfast City Council at the event.