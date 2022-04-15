The latest figures published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) reveal that 26 people died after having Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the week ending Friday 8 April 2022.

These additional deaths bring the total Covid-19 related deaths in NI recorded by (Nisra) to 4, 503.

Of the total number of deaths up to Friday April 8, the vast majority (69.5%) took place in hospitals.

Just over a fifth of deaths occurred in care home settings, and 9% of Covid deaths happened at residential addresses.

The Nisra statistics differ from the Department of Health's. The DoH totals up the deaths that each health trust reports, whereas Nisra includes the death certificates received by the government which would include details recorded by health officials.