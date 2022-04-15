Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Daniel Duffy speaks to Kieran Donnelly and Feargal Logan:

This weekend marks the start of the Ulster Championship with Fermanagh taking on the All-Ireland Champions Tyrone at Brewster Park.

The last time that Fermanagh were in an Ulster Final was 2018 when they were defeated by Donegal.

However, the Ernemen are hoping to rewrite the history books under the helm of their new manager Kieran Donnelly.

"It's exciting - it's a real challenge. You're playing the best - that's what you want to pit yourself against," Kieran told UTV.

"When you're pitted as the underdog, you try to again maximise yourself and bring that best version of the team to the table and hope it's enough on the day," he added.

Fermanagh's opponents on Saturday evening don't lack for motivation themselves, as the Red Hands seek to win back-to-back Ulster and All-Ireland Crowns

Tyrone co-manager Fearghal Logan told UTV that this ambition is innate in the county, "Tyrone players are inherently hungry and ambitious.

"You've got to hope that now the Championship is upon is, it brings out the best in all the players".