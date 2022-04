Vigils are to be held across the island of Ireland to remember two men who were killed in Sligo.

Aidan Moffitt (41) and Michael Snee (58) were both killed in separate attacks in their homes.

Advertising the vigil to the men in Belfast, the organisers, QueerSpace Belfast urged people to join them outside City Hall at 6pm.

Other vigils are set to take place in towns and cities including Dublin, Sligo, Kilkenny, Tralee Limerick and Waterford.