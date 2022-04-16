Ambulance Service warns of delays to 999 calls this weekend

The Ambulance Service has warned they are facing delays responding to some less urgent calls.

It comes as the health service braces for a busy holiday weekend.

Alan McAuley from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "We are expecting a very busy weekend.

"Should you need assistance for a life threatening emergency please contact us without delay using 999.

"Should you need to contact us for a less urgent problem we would ask for your patience as we are expecting delays."

The Department of Health has also warned the public that transmission rates of covid-19 remain high and asked people to socialise outdoors if possible.

There are concerns that the new Omicron variant XE could lead to a rise in positive cases.

The Public Health Agency told UTV that a small number of cases of the subvariant have been detected in Northern Ireland.

XE is made up of two strains of Omicron and is thought to be more transmissible.

The PHA said that 1179 cases of XE have been confirmed in the UK so far. To date, a small number - less than five - have been found in Northern Ireland.

The PHA said added: "Recombinant variants are not an unusual occurrence, particularly when there are several variants in circulation, and several have been identified over the course of the pandemic to date.

"The best way to stop variants developing or spreading is to keep pushing down infection rates and the transmission of the virus in our community."

The body asked the public to adhere to public health advice.