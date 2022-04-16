Play Brightcove video

'Ambulance Service expects busy weekend'

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service is facing immense pressure this weekend and has warned that paramedics may be delayed when responding to some calls.

It comes as hospitals continue to struggle with high levels of Covid-19 inpatients.

Alan McAuley from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "We're expecting a very busy weekend and we'd like to ask for your help.

"Should you need our assistance for a life-threatening emergency, we ask that you contact us without delay using 999.

"Should you need to contact us for a less urgent problem, we would ask for your patience as we are expecting delays."

'Opt for outdoors'

The Department of Health has issued a warning to everyone enjoying the Easter break that the virus hasn't gone away.

It says meeting up outdoors whenever possible is "a practical way to keep yourself and others safer".

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride also encouraged the public to play their part in easing pressures on services.

He added: "Patients and their families can also make an important difference by working with Health Trusts as they plan to discharge someone when they are medically fit to leave hospital.

"This is vitally important to ensure we can admit and treat other people as soon as possible. Help us to help you."

'XE variant confirmed in NI'

The Public Health Agency has confirmed that a small number of the new Omicron variant XE have been detected in Northern Ireland.

It said that 1179 cases of XE have been confirmed in the UK so far.

To date, a small number - less than five - have been found in Northern Ireland.

'Left shaken after west Belfast burglary'

Police investigating a burglary in west Belfast are appealing for information.

It happened in the Creeslough Park area shortly after 3am on Saturday.

Detectives said the occupant was in the property at the time and was left very shaken and distressed by the incident.

“The occupant was present when an unknown person gained entry to the house, however, it is believed that they were disturbed and left empty-handed," a police spokesperson said.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101."

'Giants homecoming'

Elite League champions Belfast Giants celebrated their title win with home supporters on Friday night as they beat Sheffield Steelers at the SSE Arena.

The match went into overtime with the Giants ultimately taking a five-four victory.

The Belfast side unfurled a new banner to mark their record-equaling fifth title in front of the Teal Army.

Coach Adam Keefe said it was a night to remember.

"Everybody pulled the rope tonight and got another job done, when there wasn't a whole lot on the line other than pride," he said.

"We're going to enjoy this weekend - when we get back to practice next week we'll reset and refocus for the play-offs."