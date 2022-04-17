Police have made a fresh appeal for information ahead of the third anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry on 18 April 2019.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the investigation into Lyra's murder remains "very active".

They went on: "As we approach the third anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee, our thoughts very much remain with her family, partner, friends and colleagues.

"Lyra’s family not only continue to mourn for her but also for her mother, who sadly passed away after Lyra’s murder."

Police said they have made 30 arrests and nine people have been charged, three with murder and six with public order offences.

“The investigation into Lyra’s murder remains very active and I would like to thank the community for their response and support throughout our investigation," they went on.

"I want to re-state the commitment of the police service to work with the community as we collectively seek to release communities from the influence of terrorists.

“While grateful for the considerable public support we have received, we still need the public’s help.

"If anyone has any information about the events which led up to Lyra’s murder, and they have yet to come forward, please contact detectives in absolute confidence by calling 101."