A murder investigation is underway following the death of a woman in Whitehead, Co Antrim.

Police received reports a woman had been stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area at around 6.10pm on Saturday.

Emergency crews attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested and is currently in police custody. A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects."

Detectives have appealed for anyone with further information to come forward.