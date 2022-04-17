Play Brightcove video

'Murder investigation'

A murder investigation has been launched after a 64-year-old woman was stabbed at her home in Whitehead.

The victim has been named by police as Alyson Nelson.

A man in his 60s has been arrested.

'Easter Sunday parades'

Events have been taking place to mark 106 years since the Easter Rising.

Large crowds gathered for the main parade along the Falls Road in west Belfast, which was followed by a commemoration in Milltown Cemetery.

Meanwhile police say they have begun a criminal investigation in relation to suspected offences at another notified parade on the Falls Road.

An evidence gathering operation was carried out and a report will be prepared for the Parades Commission.

'Lyra murder appeal'

Police have made a fresh appeal for information ahead of the third anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot while observing rioting in Londonderry on 18 April 2019.

Detectives say the investigation into Lyra's murder remains "very active".