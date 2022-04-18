Funeral services held for much-loved victims of Sligo murders

Two men found murdered in their own homes in Sligo on the west coast of Ireland have each been remembered at their funeral services as much loved, kind and caring.

Aidan Moffitt, 42, and 58-year-old Michael Snee were laid to rest following services in Roscommon and Sligo on Easter Monday, attended by a representative of Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The funeral for Michael Snee, a retired care assistant, was held at St Joseph’s Church in Ballytivnan, Sligo.

Father Noel Rooney told mourners: “It is important today that we do not allow the horror of Michael’s death to define his beautiful life.

“He was much loved by all and had a heart filled with love. He was a sensitive man and couldn’t do enough for his family, his friends and loved ones.”

People attend a vigil in Sligo in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee Credit: Carl Brennan/PA

Father Rooney added that the retired care worker had been known for his “beautiful way with residents”, being “always dapper”, and having his family at the centre and heart of his life.

He described how one of the last things Mr Snee did was to cook a stew for his family on Tuesday, before two of his nieces found he had been murdered in his home.

At the same time, the funeral for Aidan Moffitt was being held at the Church of Christ the King in Lisacul, Roscommon.

Father Michael McManus said the “indescribable pain and suffering” of the Moffitt family “cannot adequately be defined or put into words”.

He described the businessman and Fine Gael activist as an “adopted Sligo man” who loved his home county’s GAA team and horses.

Father McManus told mourners he had “made the world a better place”, describing him as “considerate, caring, respectful, intelligent, funny, engaged” but above all “kind”.

He added: “He wanted things to be better for people and he wanted to get things done.”

Last week, a man was remanded in custody at Sligo District Court after being charged with their murders, while vigils were held for the victims amid an outpouring of grief and anger.